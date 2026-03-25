Left Menu

Teen's Liberation: A Revolutionary Spine Surgery

Dr. Rahul Kumar, a pioneer in neurosurgery, executed the first endoscopic spine surgery on a teenager in the region. Offering swift recovery with minimal invasion, this breakthrough procedure marks a pivotal point in pediatric spinal care, providing new hope for young patients with severe spinal conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:36 IST
Teen's Liberation: A Revolutionary Spine Surgery
Region's First Teenager Endoscopic Spine Surgery: 16-Year-Old Girl Walks Pain-Free Just 24 Hours After Minimally Invasive Procedure. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic medical advancement, Dr. Rahul Kumar, a distinguished M.Ch. Neurosurgery specialist and Senior Brain & Spine Surgeon, successfully conducted the region's inaugural endoscopic spine surgery on a teenager. This pioneering procedure promises a new horizon of healing for young individuals suffering from severe spinal ailments.

The patient, Ritu (a pseudonym), just 16 years old, endured relentless back and leg pain for 18 months. The surgery involved a mere 5mm incision, yielding immediate relief and allowing her to be discharged within a day. Dr. Rahul Kumar stated that while traditional open surgery could have been overly invasive for such a young patient, the endoscopic route offered a minimally traumatic solution.

This landmark surgery not only eliminated Ritu's enduring pain but also set a new standard in pediatric spinal care. Dr. Kumar assured that the success of this minimally invasive technique highlights a critical advancement in treating adolescent spinal conditions, ensuring rapid recovery and better outcomes without the horrors of extensive traditional surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026