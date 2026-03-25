Teen's Liberation: A Revolutionary Spine Surgery

In a historic medical advancement, Dr. Rahul Kumar, a distinguished M.Ch. Neurosurgery specialist and Senior Brain & Spine Surgeon, successfully conducted the region's inaugural endoscopic spine surgery on a teenager. This pioneering procedure promises a new horizon of healing for young individuals suffering from severe spinal ailments.

The patient, Ritu (a pseudonym), just 16 years old, endured relentless back and leg pain for 18 months. The surgery involved a mere 5mm incision, yielding immediate relief and allowing her to be discharged within a day. Dr. Rahul Kumar stated that while traditional open surgery could have been overly invasive for such a young patient, the endoscopic route offered a minimally traumatic solution.

This landmark surgery not only eliminated Ritu's enduring pain but also set a new standard in pediatric spinal care. Dr. Kumar assured that the success of this minimally invasive technique highlights a critical advancement in treating adolescent spinal conditions, ensuring rapid recovery and better outcomes without the horrors of extensive traditional surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)