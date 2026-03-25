Secret Burial Uncovered: Love and Murder in Kowkoor

In a shocking revelation, police have arrested a 22-year-old man and apprehended a minor girl for the alleged murder of her mother, whose body was found buried in her Kowkoor residence. The incident came to light after a confession from the young couple, who reportedly killed the woman in May 2025.

The victim, a 40-year-old maid servant, had opposed her 17-year-old daughter's relationship with the driver, largely due to caste differences. Despite previous arrests and opposition from the mother, the couple continued their affair, with the man later marrying the girl.

The investigation began after a missing persons report was filed. Authorities initially suspected otherwise, but the couple's admission led to uncovering the burial at the crime scene. The case has now been reclassified as murder, leading to the man's arrest and the girl's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)