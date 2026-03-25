Left Menu

Secret Burial Uncovered: Love and Murder in Kowkoor

A 22-year-old man and a minor girl are accused of murdering her mother in Kowkoor for opposing their relationship. The mother was buried in her home in 2025. The couple confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of the man and apprehension of the girl, who had been living together since.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST
Secret Burial Uncovered: Love and Murder in Kowkoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, police have arrested a 22-year-old man and apprehended a minor girl for the alleged murder of her mother, whose body was found buried in her Kowkoor residence. The incident came to light after a confession from the young couple, who reportedly killed the woman in May 2025.

The victim, a 40-year-old maid servant, had opposed her 17-year-old daughter's relationship with the driver, largely due to caste differences. Despite previous arrests and opposition from the mother, the couple continued their affair, with the man later marrying the girl.

The investigation began after a missing persons report was filed. Authorities initially suspected otherwise, but the couple's admission led to uncovering the burial at the crime scene. The case has now been reclassified as murder, leading to the man's arrest and the girl's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026