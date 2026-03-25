Doctors' Strike: NHS Faces Six-Day Walkout

Resident doctors in England are set to hold a six-day strike in April, having turned down a recent government pay proposal. This move, as announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) on Wednesday, signifies a further intensification of the prolonged disagreement over salaries and staffing within the NHS.

The BMA has consistently argued that the real-term earnings of NHS staff have significantly declined over the past decade, with rising vacancies putting additional strain on the system. The planned strike action will take place from April 7 to April 13.

This strike is the latest development in a series of efforts by the BMA to address what it sees as critical issues affecting healthcare professionals and patient care in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)