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Doctors' Strike: NHS Faces Six-Day Walkout

Resident doctors in England will strike for six days in April, following the rejection of a government pay offer. The British Medical Association announced the action in response to ongoing disputes over pay and staffing pressures within the NHS, citing deteriorating real-term earnings and increased vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:08 IST
Doctors' Strike: NHS Faces Six-Day Walkout
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Resident doctors in England are set to hold a six-day strike in April, having turned down a recent government pay proposal. This move, as announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) on Wednesday, signifies a further intensification of the prolonged disagreement over salaries and staffing within the NHS.

The BMA has consistently argued that the real-term earnings of NHS staff have significantly declined over the past decade, with rising vacancies putting additional strain on the system. The planned strike action will take place from April 7 to April 13.

This strike is the latest development in a series of efforts by the BMA to address what it sees as critical issues affecting healthcare professionals and patient care in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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