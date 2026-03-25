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Opposition Alleges 'Arrogance of Majority' in Maharashtra Assembly

The Opposition has accused the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of 'arrogance of majority,' claiming that key legislations were passed without adequate discussion. Concerns were raised over delayed replies to proposals, pending contractor dues, and a lack of transparency. Infighting among ruling party members and a partisan agenda during the budget session were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST
Opposition Alleges 'Arrogance of Majority' in Maharashtra Assembly
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The opposition parties in Maharashtra have criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government's approach during the budget session, accusing it of exhibiting an 'arrogance of majority' by not engaging in meaningful discussions and bypassing queries. Key legislations, they claim, were hastily pushed through without adequate debate.

Former state finance minister and NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil criticized the government's delayed responses to proposals, stating that multiple concerns were inappropriately lumped together. He also pointed to issues like LPG black-marketing and withheld fuel data, accusing the administration of not taking a clear stance on contractor dues amounting to Rs 89,000 crore.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab added that significant infighting within the ruling party marked the session, calling this period an 'unfortunate phase' for the state. He, along with Congress MLA Nitin Raut, expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged marginalization of opposition voices, particularly during late-night discussions.

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