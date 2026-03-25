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AIADMK's Strategic Candidate Reveal: A Preemptive Move Against BJP

Amidst election tensions, AIADMK releases its candidate list to secure key constituencies from BJP's grasp, according to DMK spokesperson A Saravanan. He asserts the move is more a signal to BJP than Tamil Nadu voters. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan supports DMK's alliance, avoiding personal political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST
AIADMK's Strategic Candidate Reveal: A Preemptive Move Against BJP
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In a tactical response to mounting pressures from the BJP, the AIADMK unveiled its initial list of candidates for pivotal constituencies, according to DMK spokesperson A Saravanan on Wednesday. He described the move as a strategic attempt by AIADMK to guard essential seats from the BJP's influence.

Saravanan highlighted AIADMK's declaration of contesting the Thirupparankundram seat as a deliberate effort to thwart BJP's ambitions. He suggested this was an indication of their intent to maintain exclusive control over certain constituencies, emphasizing that further developments would reveal potential compromises or adjustments.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan's decision to forgo contesting the elections, favoring an alliance with DMK, was hailed as a selfless gesture prioritizing Tamil Nadu's welfare. The move garnered appreciation from DMK, reflecting in Chief Minister M K Stalin's gratitude. Saravanan also dismissed BJP allegations against the DMK as baseless, reaffirming the alliance's dedication to safeguarding minority rights.

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