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Court Denies Businessman's Request for Overseas Trip Amid Serious Charges

The court has denied businessman Vaibhav Raut's request to travel abroad with his family while facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Raut's plea to visit Vietnam was dismissed for being 'too trivial', emphasizing the serious nature of the accusations against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:10 IST
Court Denies Businessman's Request for Overseas Trip Amid Serious Charges
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A court has refused to permit businessman Vaibhav Raut to travel abroad for a family vacation, labeling his reason for travel as 'too trivial.'

Raut, out on bail, sought permission to visit Vietnam with his family, but the court dismissed the plea, citing insufficient reasons and the serious nature of charges against him.

Arrested in 2018 for alleged involvement with explosives, Raut is on trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court underscored that his travel plans were not permissible given the terms of his bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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