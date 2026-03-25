Empowering Landless Laborers: Chhattisgarh's Bold Financial Move

In a significant governmental initiative, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai digitally disbursed Rs 495.96 crore to 4,95,965 beneficiaries of a scheme designed for landless farm laborers. The aid, part of the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Kalyan Yojna,' aims to support household expenses, children's education, and small business endeavors.

The financial assistance, amounting to Rs 10,000 annually per beneficiary, was distributed during an event in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. Chief Minister Sai emphasized the scheme's role in uplifting laborers by providing not just monetary support but also dignity and empowerment.

Sai's address highlighted the government's efforts to fulfill promises made under Prime Minister Modi's election guarantees, including the procurement of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. He also referred to the state's strides in irrigation, religious tourism, and social empowerment through various ongoing and newly launched schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)