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Leadership Change: New Chairmen at CII Eastern Region

Mehul Mohanka has been appointed chairman of CII Eastern Region for 2026-27, with Rudra Chatterjee as deputy chairman. Mohanka, CEO of Tega Group, has led the company's global expansion. Chatterjee, head of Luxmi Tea and Obeetee, also serves as Rwanda's honorary consul for eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST
Leadership Change: New Chairmen at CII Eastern Region
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Mehul Mohanka, the Managing Director and Group CEO of Tega Group, has been appointed as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region for 2026–27, a statement announced on Wednesday.

Joining Mohanka is Rudra Chatterjee, the Managing Director of Luxmi Tea and chairman of Obeetee Pvt Ltd, who will serve as the deputy chairman. Mohanka, who began his journey with Tega in 2001, has, since becoming CEO in 2016, steered the company to global prominence with 10 plants in four countries and operations spanning 18 countries, catering to customers in 96 nations.

Chatterjee oversees Luxmi Tea, which produces over 30 million kilograms of tea annually, and holds chairmanship at Obeetee while also serving as the honorary consul of Rwanda for eastern India. This leadership duo is expected to bring significant industrial insights and experience to CII Eastern Region's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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