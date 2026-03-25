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Tragic Tourist Bus Overturns in Delhi: Two Dead, 23 Injured

A tourist bus from Jaipur overturned near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh, Delhi, resulting in two deaths and 23 injuries. The bus was trying to avoid an autorickshaw and motorcycle when it lost control. Police and emergency services responded swiftly, rescuing trapped passengers and investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST
Tragic Tourist Bus Overturns in Delhi: Two Dead, 23 Injured
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A tourist bus from Jaipur overturned early Wednesday near Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to 23 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred as the bus attempted a sharp turn to avoid a collision with an autorickshaw and a speeding motorcycle. Police officer present at the scene reported a loud noise and dust cloud, prompting an immediate rescue response involving police, locals, and fire services.

The Delhi-bound bus was carrying around 30 passengers. Legal action is being pursued against the driver, Pankaj Kumar, who is undergoing treatment. The investigation continues into potential driver intoxication and other contributing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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