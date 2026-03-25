Rajasthan Police Uncover Fraudulent Medical Certification Racket
Rajasthan Police have dismantled a network involved in issuing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates. Eighteen individuals, including the former state medical council registrar, have been arrested. The operation uncovered over 90 fraudulent medical practitioners, and further investigations are ongoing to identify more accomplices in the scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, Rajasthan Police have exposed a sophisticated racket dealing in counterfeit Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals, authorities revealed on Wednesday.
Among those apprehended is the former registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), officials stated, following an extensive investigation that began with a complaint regarding the fraudulent certificates.
The operation spanned multiple regions, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Udaipur, identifying over 90 doctors who allegedly secured internships and medical council registrations through illicit means. The investigation continues as police work to apprehend additional suspects.
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- Rajasthan
- Police
- Fake Certificates
- FMGE
- Racket
- Arrests
- Medical Council
- Fraud
- Investigation
- Doctors