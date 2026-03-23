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Fueling the Future: The Biogas Revolution in Delhi's Urban Mobility

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has proposed a 20% blending of compressed biogas with CNG in Delhi to aid carbon-neutral urban mobility. This initiative aims to leverage existing CNG infrastructure and support a transition to cleaner energy with economic benefits, emphasizing an integrated approach with EVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST
Fueling the Future: The Biogas Revolution in Delhi's Urban Mobility
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The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has made a significant proposal to the Delhi government, advocating for up to 20% integration of compressed biogas with compressed natural gas in the city's fuel supply. This initiative seeks to edge closer to carbon-neutral urban mobility.

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption grows but still represents a small fraction of total vehicles, IBA suggests that CNG, with far lower emissions than diesel, remains the best interim choice. Their recommendations submitted to the Delhi government highlight the benefits of an integrated mobility strategy involving EVs, CNG, and CBG.

With Delhi's existing CNG infrastructure, including pipelines and dispensing stations, the shift towards CBG is plausible. This move could significantly reduce emissions, leverage local resources, and save substantial foreign exchange by replacing a portion of imported CNG with locally produced CBG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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