Super Micro's Secret Dealings: Accusations of Securities Fraud and Export Violations

Shareholders of Super Micro Computer filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Silicon Valley server manufacturer, accusing it of securities fraud. The allegations suggest the company concealed its reliance on sales to Chinese companies that breached U.S. export laws, resulting in charges of criminal smuggling involving Nvidia chips against a co-founder and two associates.

The class action, lodged in San Francisco federal court, claims that Super Micro misrepresented its business potential and inflated its stock value by failing to disclose the extent of server sales to China and its shortcomings in export control compliance. The revelation of criminal charges on March 19 led to a significant 33% drop in the company's shares, erasing $6.1 billion from its market value, and prompting co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw to resign from the board. Other key figures in the lawsuit include CEO Charles Liang and CFO David Weigand. Super Micro has yet to comment on the proceedings.

Prosecutors allege that Liaw and sales manager Ruei-Tsang Chang orchestrated the procurement of servers with Nvidia chips through a third party in Southeast Asia. This entity reportedly purchased $2.5 billion worth of servers in 2024 and 2025. Despite these serious allegations, neither Super Micro nor Nvidia face criminal charges, and Nvidia is not named in the shareholder lawsuit. The suit seeks damages for investors affected by Super Micro's stock volatility between April 30, 2024, and March 19, 2026.