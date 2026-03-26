Odisha’s Road Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Despite Safety Efforts

In a concerning revelation, Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Bubhuti Bhusan Jena announced in the state Assembly that daily fatalities from road accidents climbed to 18 in 2025 from 17 in the previous year.

Statistics disclosed by Minister Jena highlighted that 12,625 lives were lost and 21,576 people injured across 25,157 accidents over two years. The year 2025 saw a rise with 6,483 deaths and 10,806 injuries reported.

To counter this distressing trend, the Odisha government has partnered with IIT Madras since December 2024, funding efforts to increase public awareness around road safety, with a substantial investment of Rs 4.52 crore dedicated thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)