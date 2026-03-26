Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle resulted in the loss of ten lives and left 31 individuals injured in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Officials have confirmed that the bus was returning from an event attended by the chief minister.

The accident occurred near Simaria on Nagpur road, approximately 25 kilometres from the district headquarters. Among the deceased were six men, three women, and a child, according to Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey.

Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan specified that out of the 31 injured, three to four are critically hurt and one has been sent to a Nagpur hospital for advanced treatment. Emergency responders quickly transported the wounded to local medical facilities.