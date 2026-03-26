Tragic Collision Claims Lives and Leaves Many Injured in Madhya Pradesh
A devastating head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in 10 fatalities and 31 injuries. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced compensation and assured free treatment for the injured. The incident led to immediate relief and monitoring measures.
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A tragic accident on Thursday evening in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in 10 deaths and 31 injuries due to a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle. The incident occurred near Simaria on Nagpur Road, roughly 25 kilometers from the district headquarters.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and has announced a compensation package of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. In a move to provide immediate assistance, he confirmed that the treatment for all injured victims would be covered at no cost.
The bus was returning from a public function in Chhindwara city where the Chief Minister had inaugurated projects worth Rs 506 crore. Following the accident, local officials, including the Superintendent of Police and Chhindwara Collector, reported on the condition of the injured, and immediate steps were taken to ensure adequate medical support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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