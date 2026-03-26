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Railway Trial Runs Ignite Joy in Madhya Pradesh's Panna-Dhar Route

Trial runs on the Panna-Dhar route in Madhya Pradesh signal progress towards connecting it with the wider railway network. Celebrations marked this developmental milestone, set to bolster trade and tourism. Officials, including Union Minister Savitri Thakur, hailed the event as fulfilling a long-standing demand, with plans for electrification underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna/Dhar | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST
Railway Trial Runs Ignite Joy in Madhya Pradesh's Panna-Dhar Route
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  • India

The railway authorities have conducted successful trial runs on the Panna-Dhar route in Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step towards integrating these stations into the broader railway network, officials announced.

With trial runs occurring in Dhar on Monday followed by Panna on Tuesday, the events were met with enthusiasm by locals, who celebrated by lining the route and showering the train engine with flowers. This development is part of the larger Lalitpur-Singrauli line, which is expected to be a catalyst for increased trade and tourism in the region.

Union Minister Savitri Thakur, along with other notable figures, participated in the trial run and highlighted its importance in fulfilling a long-standing demand in the tribal region. The trials were conducted with a diesel engine, but plans for future electrification are in place, according to railway officials.

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