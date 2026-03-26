Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Grand Ram Navami Procession

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma actively engaged in the grand Ram Navami procession on Thursday, offering prayers at Shri Ram Darbar. He expressed hopes for the state's prosperity, emphasizing the importance of cultural connections and brotherhood during the celebrations.

Sharma noted that the celebration of Ram Navami allows the younger generation to deeply engage with and appreciate the rich values of Indian culture, thereby strengthening longstanding sanatan traditions.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, as well as enhancing other revered sites like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakaleshwar Mahalok Corridor, advancing national spiritual development.