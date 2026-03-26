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Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Grand Ram Navami Procession

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in the Ram Navami procession, emphasizing the event's role in connecting citizens to Indian culture and values. He praised Prime Minister Modi for reviving faith-based sites, including the Ayodhya Ram temple, highlighting cultural unity and the strengthening of sanatan traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:04 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Grand Ram Navami Procession
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma actively engaged in the grand Ram Navami procession on Thursday, offering prayers at Shri Ram Darbar. He expressed hopes for the state's prosperity, emphasizing the importance of cultural connections and brotherhood during the celebrations.

Sharma noted that the celebration of Ram Navami allows the younger generation to deeply engage with and appreciate the rich values of Indian culture, thereby strengthening longstanding sanatan traditions.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, as well as enhancing other revered sites like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakaleshwar Mahalok Corridor, advancing national spiritual development.

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