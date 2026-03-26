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Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Lives Lost, Many Injured

A tragic collision in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara between a bus and pick-up vehicle resulted in ten deaths and 31 injuries. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended condolences and announced compensation for victims. A control room was established to oversee the medical care provided to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:07 IST
Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Lives Lost, Many Injured
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  • India

A devastating head-on collision occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, claiming ten lives and leaving 31 injured, officials reported. The tragic event involved a bus returning from a public function attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and a pick-up vehicle, unfolding near Simaria on Nagpur road.

Among the deceased were six men, three women, and a child, stated Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey. The injured, three to four in critical condition, were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities, with one individual receiving advanced treatment in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Expressing grief, CM Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each victim's family and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He ensured free medical treatment for the injured and instructed officials to send additional medical teams from Jabalpur. A control room in Bhopal has been established to monitor ongoing medical treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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