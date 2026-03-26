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Railways Minister Pushes for Faster Kavach Deployment

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged officials to speed up Kavach's deployment, an advanced Automatic Train Protection system, to enhance efficiency in train operations. The system features upgrades like the Universal Braking Algorithm and a centralized monitoring platform, SURAKSHA, to improve reliability and maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:23 IST
Railways Minister Pushes for Faster Kavach Deployment
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The Indian Railways is fast-tracking the rollout of Kavach, its homegrown Automatic Train Protection system, following a directive from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to a statement from the Railway Ministry, the minister has instructed officials to expedite the deployment in order to harness this sophisticated technology for optimized train operations.

Key innovations include the Universal Braking Algorithm for braking consistency and the development of SURAKSHA for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Currently, Kavach covers 3,103 route kilometers with ongoing work on 24,427 kilometers.

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