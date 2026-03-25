Bridging Tradition and Technology: Digital Empowerment for Indian Folk Artists
The Ministry of Culture and YouTube have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to equip Indian folk artists with digital skills, enabling them to share India's cultural heritage globally. This collaboration aims to enhance visibility, ensure sustainability, and empower artists as both cultural custodians and entrepreneurs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Culture and YouTube have entered into a partnership designed to transform Indian folk artists from cultural custodians to modern digital entrepreneurs.
This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the technological gap, providing artists with essential digital skills and knowledge about intellectual property rights.
It signifies a significant leap forward in strengthening India's creative economy, ensuring these artists gain visibility and sustainability both nationally and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United Spirits to sell IPL franchise RCB in Rs 16,660 cr deal to a consortium, including Aditya Birla & Times Internet.
Balochistan Extends Closure of Educational Institutions and Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Security Concerns
Namibia Blocks Starlink’s Orbit: Regulatory Hurdles for Satellite Internet
Empowering India's Creative Economy: New Initiatives Launched
The Kremlin's Digital Iron Curtain: Russia's Internet Clampdown