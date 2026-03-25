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Bridging Tradition and Technology: Digital Empowerment for Indian Folk Artists

The Ministry of Culture and YouTube have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to equip Indian folk artists with digital skills, enabling them to share India's cultural heritage globally. This collaboration aims to enhance visibility, ensure sustainability, and empower artists as both cultural custodians and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST
Bridging Tradition and Technology: Digital Empowerment for Indian Folk Artists
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture and YouTube have entered into a partnership designed to transform Indian folk artists from cultural custodians to modern digital entrepreneurs.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the technological gap, providing artists with essential digital skills and knowledge about intellectual property rights.

It signifies a significant leap forward in strengthening India's creative economy, ensuring these artists gain visibility and sustainability both nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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