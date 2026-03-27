Search Intensifies for Missing Humanitarian Aid Boats Bound for Cuba

The Mexican navy has activated a search-and-rescue operation in the Caribbean to find two missing sailboats carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba. The vessels, which have not communicated since they left Isla Mujeres a week ago, were scheduled to arrive in Havana by March 25.

Carrying nine crew members of various nationalities, the boats are part of a larger grassroots initiative to assist Cuba amidst ongoing energy and economic crises. These crises have intensified following the tightening of the U.S. embargo on oil and other goods.

Despite the lack of communication, confidence remains high in the expertise of the crews and the safety equipment on board. Mexico is coordinating with international maritime rescue centers and the countries of the crew's origin to ensure a successful rescue operation.