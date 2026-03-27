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Excise Cuts: Relief in Narrative, Not Reality

The Congress critiques the government's purported relief through excise duty cuts on fuel as illusory, impacting only the narrative rather than prices for consumers and dealers. Meanwhile, excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre to shield domestic consumers from global price surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:12 IST
Excise Cuts: Relief in Narrative, Not Reality
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In a critical remark against the government, the Congress has claimed that the recent excise duty cuts on fuel bring relief only in narrative terms. The party argues that the cuts do not translate into lower prices for dealers and consumers.

This viewpoint comes as the government announced reductions of Rs 10 per litre each on petrol and diesel. The move, introduced amidst rising global oil prices due to the Middle East conflict, is expected to cost an estimated Rs 1.75 lakh crore in revenue.

Congress further criticized the broader dependency on fuel imports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, questioning the availability of domestic gas as promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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