Excise Cuts: Relief in Narrative, Not Reality

In a critical remark against the government, the Congress has claimed that the recent excise duty cuts on fuel bring relief only in narrative terms. The party argues that the cuts do not translate into lower prices for dealers and consumers.

This viewpoint comes as the government announced reductions of Rs 10 per litre each on petrol and diesel. The move, introduced amidst rising global oil prices due to the Middle East conflict, is expected to cost an estimated Rs 1.75 lakh crore in revenue.

Congress further criticized the broader dependency on fuel imports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, questioning the availability of domestic gas as promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)