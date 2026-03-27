India's Swift Response to West Asia Conflict Under PM Modi's Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India's response to the West Asia conflict during a virtual meeting with chief ministers. Emphasizing economic and energy stability, Modi highlighted India's need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordination. He stressed maintaining supply chains, fighting misinformation, and promoting alternative energy, while collaborating closely with states to overcome challenges.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the unfolding West Asia conflict demands a dynamic response from India, focusing on economic stability and energy security. In a virtual meeting with chief ministers, Modi stressed proactive monitoring and coordination between central and state governments.
As tensions persist, the Prime Minister highlighted India's priorities in maintaining supply chain integrity and combating misinformation. He urged states to activate measures against hoarding and to ensure public confidence through accurate information dissemination.
Modi reiterated the importance of reducing reliance on foreign energy sources by promoting biofuels and solar energy. He acknowledged India's past experiences with global disruptions, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, advocating teamwork and preparedness to navigate the current crisis effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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