Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death

A 23-year-old man, Ambadas from Kalaburagi, was tragically killed in a fiery accident in West Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Friday when an overloaded lorry, reportedly following a Google Maps route, lost control on a steep slope and collided with Ambadas's parked vehicle.

Police officials suspect that the collision's impact activated the car's CNG system, resulting in a massive fire that left Ambadas trapped inside the burning vehicle. The lorry, which had traveled from Andhra Pradesh, dragged the car nearly 100 meters before crashing into a scrap godown.

The lorry driver, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. A case of causing death by negligence has been filed at the Rajajinagar traffic police station. Authorities continue to probe the incident's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)