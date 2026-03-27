Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death
Ambadas, a 23-year-old driver, died in a fiery accident when a lorry overloaded with steel rods lost control and crashed into his parked car. The accident occurred in West Bengaluru and was reportedly due to following a misleading GPS route. The lorry driver survived and is facing charges.
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A 23-year-old man, Ambadas from Kalaburagi, was tragically killed in a fiery accident in West Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Friday when an overloaded lorry, reportedly following a Google Maps route, lost control on a steep slope and collided with Ambadas's parked vehicle.
Police officials suspect that the collision's impact activated the car's CNG system, resulting in a massive fire that left Ambadas trapped inside the burning vehicle. The lorry, which had traveled from Andhra Pradesh, dragged the car nearly 100 meters before crashing into a scrap godown.
The lorry driver, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. A case of causing death by negligence has been filed at the Rajajinagar traffic police station. Authorities continue to probe the incident's details.
(With inputs from agencies.)