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LPG Shortage Squeezes Karanpur's Eateries and Students

In Karanpur, a crucial education hub, students and local eateries are struggling due to a shortage and price surge of commercial LPG. Rising costs have forced eateries to hike prices, resulting in a challenging situation for students who rely on affordable meals, prompting some to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:02 IST
LPG Shortage Squeezes Karanpur's Eateries and Students
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In Karanpur, the education hub of the state capital, an LPG supply crunch has made life harder for students and local eateries. As commercial LPG prices surged, eateries hiked food prices, straining students dependent on affordable meals.

Roshan Lal, who started a restaurant nine months ago, shared his struggles. "We're facing gas cylinder shortages, and business is suffering," he said. Amid rent and bills, Lal was forced to raise meal prices, driving some students home.

Other eateries, including Prashant Maheshwari's sweet shop, grapple with disrupted operations. "Switching to alternatives like diesel stoves isn't sustainable," he lamented. Amid such woes, some resorted to firewood and induction cooktops to cope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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