Left Menu

Close Call at John Wayne Airport: United Flight Avoids Helicopter in Mid-Air Scare

A United Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision with a military helicopter near John Wayne Airport. The FAA is investigating the incident, which highlights ongoing concerns about flight safety and regulations. The close call underscores the importance of robust air traffic control measures to prevent such dangerous incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:30 IST
Close Call at John Wayne Airport: United Flight Avoids Helicopter in Mid-Air Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Airlines flight narrowly averted a mid-air collision with a military Black Hawk helicopter near John Wayne Airport in Southern California earlier this week. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the potential disaster was directed off-course by an alarm that instructed airline pilots to alter their flight path.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, as the helicopter, returning from a training mission, inadvertently flew into the passenger plane's trajectory. The United flight, carrying 162 passengers and six crew members, halted its descent to prevent a crash.

This close call, reminiscent of last year's deadly American Airlines collision with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., has spurred an FAA investigation. It also raises concerns about the implementation of new regulations meant to reduce such risks. The FAA has recently mandated that air traffic controllers actively manage aircraft via radar to prevent near misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Small Business Administration Offers New Support to Farmers

U.S. Small Business Administration Offers New Support to Farmers

 Global
2
Diplomatic Bridges: Pakistan and Global Powers Advocate Peace in West Asia

Diplomatic Bridges: Pakistan and Global Powers Advocate Peace in West Asia

 Pakistan
3
Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

 Global
4
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Fake News: New Law in the Pipeline

Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Fake News: New Law in the Pipeline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026