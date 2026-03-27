Close Call at John Wayne Airport: United Flight Avoids Helicopter in Mid-Air Scare

A United Airlines flight narrowly averted a mid-air collision with a military Black Hawk helicopter near John Wayne Airport in Southern California earlier this week. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the potential disaster was directed off-course by an alarm that instructed airline pilots to alter their flight path.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, as the helicopter, returning from a training mission, inadvertently flew into the passenger plane's trajectory. The United flight, carrying 162 passengers and six crew members, halted its descent to prevent a crash.

This close call, reminiscent of last year's deadly American Airlines collision with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., has spurred an FAA investigation. It also raises concerns about the implementation of new regulations meant to reduce such risks. The FAA has recently mandated that air traffic controllers actively manage aircraft via radar to prevent near misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)