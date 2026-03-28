Left Menu

New Aviation Rules Ground Power Bank Usage

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has restricted the use of power banks on flights, limiting passengers to two per passenger and banning in-flight recharging. These rules follow incidents, including a fire on an Air Busan plane in 2025. The restrictions are effective immediately across ICAO's member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST
New Aviation Rules Ground Power Bank Usage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has announced new regulations limiting the use of power banks on flights, effective this Friday. Passengers will be restricted to carrying only two power banks each, in a move aimed at enhancing in-flight safety.

According to ICAO's statement, recharging power banks during flights will also be prohibited. This decision comes in response to incidents like a fire on an Air Busan plane in 2025. Previously, airlines such as the Lufthansa Group and countries including South Korea had already implemented similar restrictions.

While the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has yet to comment, ICAO's new rules reflect its ongoing role in setting global aviation standards, which are generally endorsed by its 193 member states. The Montreal-based agency expects these measures to mitigate potential safety risks associated with power bank usage in the aviation sector.

TRENDING

1
The Misreported Rescue of Aid Sailboats

The Misreported Rescue of Aid Sailboats

 Cuba
2
Market Turmoil: U.S. Stocks Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Turmoil: U.S. Stocks Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial DJB Bungalow Allotted to Delhi Chief Secretary

Controversial DJB Bungalow Allotted to Delhi Chief Secretary

 India
4
Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments

Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026