New Aviation Rules Ground Power Bank Usage

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has announced new regulations limiting the use of power banks on flights, effective this Friday. Passengers will be restricted to carrying only two power banks each, in a move aimed at enhancing in-flight safety.

According to ICAO's statement, recharging power banks during flights will also be prohibited. This decision comes in response to incidents like a fire on an Air Busan plane in 2025. Previously, airlines such as the Lufthansa Group and countries including South Korea had already implemented similar restrictions.

While the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has yet to comment, ICAO's new rules reflect its ongoing role in setting global aviation standards, which are generally endorsed by its 193 member states. The Montreal-based agency expects these measures to mitigate potential safety risks associated with power bank usage in the aviation sector.