Windsor's Economic Woes: Navigating CUSMA Uncertainty

Windsor-based FASTSIGNS, a leading Canadian company in custom business graphics, endured significant challenges last year. Core automotive clientele diminished, leaving the company grappling with financial uncertainty.

The looming review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (CUSMA) has intensified pressures, with U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to dissolve the deal. Windsor, heavily dependent on U.S. trade, feels the impact acutely.

Businesses across Windsor, from local shops to manufacturers, face dwindling demand and rising unemployment. While some recovery signs emerge, confidence in economic stability remains fragile.

(With inputs from agencies.)