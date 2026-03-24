Pentagon's New Journalist Restrictions Spark Outcry

The Pentagon is facing criticism for its new restrictions on press access, introduced after a court invalidated previous measures. According to the Defense Department, journalists will now need an escort to access the building, and the longstanding indoor press workspace will be moved outside.

These changes have been condemned by press freedom advocates, who view the measures as an effort to stifle free speech and control media narratives. A recent federal judge's ruling blocked previous access restrictions, which had labeled reporters seeking unauthorized information as security risks.

In defiance of the ruling, the Pentagon is pursuing an appeal, maintaining the necessity of the revisions for national security. Disagreements persist, with legal challenges anticipated as media entities contest what they see as unconstitutional limitations on reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)