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Pentagon's New Journalist Restrictions Spark Outcry

The U.S. Defense Department announced new press restrictions following a court's blockage of a previous policy. Press access will require an escort, and an outdoor press workspace will replace the current indoor one. Critics argue these changes suppress free speech and plan to challenge them legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 07:21 IST
Pentagon's New Journalist Restrictions Spark Outcry
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The Pentagon is facing criticism for its new restrictions on press access, introduced after a court invalidated previous measures. According to the Defense Department, journalists will now need an escort to access the building, and the longstanding indoor press workspace will be moved outside.

These changes have been condemned by press freedom advocates, who view the measures as an effort to stifle free speech and control media narratives. A recent federal judge's ruling blocked previous access restrictions, which had labeled reporters seeking unauthorized information as security risks.

In defiance of the ruling, the Pentagon is pursuing an appeal, maintaining the necessity of the revisions for national security. Disagreements persist, with legal challenges anticipated as media entities contest what they see as unconstitutional limitations on reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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