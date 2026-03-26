Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Rural Water Supply

The Indian government has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0) to December 2028, emphasizing reforms and sustainability. JJM 2.0 aims to ensure fully functional rural water supply schemes for the next 30 years and involves gram panchayats. The mission builds on political will, financing, partnerships, and citizen participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:13 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Rural Water Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0) till December 2028, with an increased budget to emphasize structural reforms and sustainability. This decision marks a significant transformation from an infrastructure-based approach to one focused on operation and maintenance, according to a senior Jal Shakti ministry official.

Hari Narayanan Murugan, Director of JJM, addressing a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, highlighted the mission's aim to maintain fully functional rural water supply schemes for the next 30 years. The program emphasizes institutional mechanisms involving gram panchayats and professional frameworks for lasting outcomes.

With the total outlay now nearly USD 92 billion, JJM is founded on five pillars: political will, public financing, partnerships, people's participation, and convergence with local governing bodies. The mission has substantially increased rural tap water coverage from 17% in 2019 to around 82%, impacting over 15 crore households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
2
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India
3
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
4
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026