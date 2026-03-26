Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Rural Water Supply

The Indian government has announced the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0) till December 2028, with an increased budget to emphasize structural reforms and sustainability. This decision marks a significant transformation from an infrastructure-based approach to one focused on operation and maintenance, according to a senior Jal Shakti ministry official.

Hari Narayanan Murugan, Director of JJM, addressing a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, highlighted the mission's aim to maintain fully functional rural water supply schemes for the next 30 years. The program emphasizes institutional mechanisms involving gram panchayats and professional frameworks for lasting outcomes.

With the total outlay now nearly USD 92 billion, JJM is founded on five pillars: political will, public financing, partnerships, people's participation, and convergence with local governing bodies. The mission has substantially increased rural tap water coverage from 17% in 2019 to around 82%, impacting over 15 crore households.

(With inputs from agencies.)