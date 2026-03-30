End of an Era: Major Surrender of Maoist Leaders in Andhra Pradesh

Nine Maoists, including prominent leader C Narayana Rao, have surrendered to Andhra Pradesh Police, marking a turning point in the region's battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE). This was announced by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, who declared that LWE has effectively ended in the state.

Rao, who held key positions in the Maoist hierarchy over his 36-year involvement, was implicated in notable cases such as the 2018 murder of MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao. His decision to surrender reflects the culmination of intense intelligence-led operations by the police.

The DGP lauded the coordination between the Greyhounds, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), and district police. He noted their contributions to the gradual eradication of the Maoist threat, evidenced by 205 operations, including 106 surrenders, in recent years. Officers also highlighted the reduction in cadre due to government rehabilitation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)