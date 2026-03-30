Inflation Surge in Germany Amidst Energy Price Shocks

Amid heightened tensions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Germany is witnessing a surge in inflation driven by skyrocketing energy prices. Key states, including North-Rhine Westphalia, reported increased inflation rates for March, signaling a probable national rise when data is unveiled on Monday.

Narratives in North-Rhine Westphalia show a leap in inflation from 1.8% in February to 2.7% in March. Similarly, Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Lower Saxony registered rates climbing to 2.8%, 2.5%, and 2.6%, respectively, mirroring this upward trend.

Economists project harmonized inflation in Germany to escalate to 2.8% for March, up from 2.0% in February. ECB policymakers are under pressure to raise interest rates to prevent inflation from impacting other goods and services, with markets anticipating up to three hikes in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)