Highstar's Tabless Cell Breakthrough in Malaysia

On March 26, 2026, Highstar held a significant event to mark the commissioning of its Malaysia Tabless Cell Base and a Global Partner Conference. This coincided with the official start of production at Highstar's advanced battery manufacturing base in Kulim, Kedah. This initiative marks China's first overseas mass-production line for tabless cylindrical cells, highlighting Highstar's commitment to establishing a robust global supply chain.

During the event, Highstar unveiled the groundbreaking INR21700-50PS, a 5.0Ah tabless cell, signaling notable technological advancements in the field. The cell boasts three major technological advancements, features a co-developed Ni90+ high-energy cathode, a next-generation Silicon-Carbon fast-charge anode, and a 'point-line-face' 3D conductive network. These innovations cater to five critical applications, including premium power tools, industrial robots, and eVTOLs.

The event saw the attendance of local dignitaries and global strategic partners, who praised Highstar's commitment to high-quality standards. As Highstar leverages its Malaysia base, it aims to deepen its focus on high-performance products, signaling a strong collaboration with global partners to champion a future rooted in green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)