Left Menu

Punjab's Inclusive Push: Expansion of Scholarships and Skill Development

Punjab's Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, highlights the state's achievements in scholarship distribution and educational initiatives. Nearly 10 lakh students benefited under Bhagwant Mann's government. Schemes aim to advance education, skill development, and self-reliance, focusing on disadvantaged and minority communities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:37 IST
Punjab's Inclusive Push: Expansion of Scholarships and Skill Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Dr Baljit Kaur, Punjab's Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities, hailed the state's success in distributing scholarships, ranking second nationwide. Over 10 lakh Scheduled Caste and other marginalized students have benefited from the government's proactive educational policies.

Dr Kaur, speaking at a toolkit distribution and awareness event in Mohali, highlighted the government's emphasis on education and welfare schemes across districts. With the Free Textbooks and Tool Kits Scheme, 1,506 ITI students are set to benefit fully from state funding, fostering skill development and entrepreneurship.

The program initially covered 630 students from six districts, with plans to extend its reach statewide. Kaur also mentioned the expansion of the Minority Scholarship Programme. The initiative received praise from MLAs Kulwant Singh and Kuljit Singh Randhawa, underscoring its potential to enable self-reliance among students.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026