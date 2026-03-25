Punjab's Inclusive Push: Expansion of Scholarships and Skill Development

In a significant announcement, Dr Baljit Kaur, Punjab's Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities, hailed the state's success in distributing scholarships, ranking second nationwide. Over 10 lakh Scheduled Caste and other marginalized students have benefited from the government's proactive educational policies.

Dr Kaur, speaking at a toolkit distribution and awareness event in Mohali, highlighted the government's emphasis on education and welfare schemes across districts. With the Free Textbooks and Tool Kits Scheme, 1,506 ITI students are set to benefit fully from state funding, fostering skill development and entrepreneurship.

The program initially covered 630 students from six districts, with plans to extend its reach statewide. Kaur also mentioned the expansion of the Minority Scholarship Programme. The initiative received praise from MLAs Kulwant Singh and Kuljit Singh Randhawa, underscoring its potential to enable self-reliance among students.