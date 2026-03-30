Fierce Electoral Battle Heats Up Tamil Nadu's Assembly Election

As Tamil Nadu gears up for its April 23 assembly elections, political heavyweights Chief Minister M K Stalin and TVK leader Vijay filed their nominations on Monday, marking an intense start to the electoral season. Campaigns are surging with spirited debates over governance and employment, indicating a heated political climate.

Vijay, contesting from Perambur, criticizes the DMK's approach on law and order and unemployment, urging voters to embrace change. Stalin, seeking re-election from Kolathur, projects confidence for a mandate renewal, emphasizing the DMK's ongoing welfare initiatives aimed at social justice and economic stimulus.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a campaign mission in Kanchipuram, targeting the opposition AIADMK and its leadership's ties with central government figures PM Modi and Amit Shah. The DMK frames the election as a stand against central influence, rallying to preserve Tamil Nadu's autonomy in state affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)