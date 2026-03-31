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BJP Eyes Strong Show in Kerala as Polls Approach: Nitin Nabin Confident of Success

BJP President Nitin Nabin is optimistic about his party's performance in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, claiming waning public support for LDF and UDF. He alleges these parties have hampered development. He emphasizes BJP's aim to boost its vote share, promising a significant shift from the status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST
BJP Eyes Strong Show in Kerala as Polls Approach: Nitin Nabin Confident of Success
BJP chief Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Nitin Nabin, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has expressed a strong belief in his party's potential to perform exceptionally well in the forthcoming Kerala assembly elections. He asserts that the 'Lotus' symbol of the BJP will flourish in the state, thanks to the growing support from the local populace.

Nabin criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of engaging in 'game fixing politics'. He stated that the people of Kerala are becoming increasingly aware of these accusations and are keen to end the longstanding political dynamics. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP envisions a future for Kerala as a 'Developed Kerala'.

The BJP's campaign targets the alleged inadequacies of the LDF and UDF, claiming these have led to a downturn in the state's tourism and developmental sectors. According to BJP leaders, Kerala has slipped to 15th place in the fiscal health index. The elections are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4, while the current assembly term is due to conclude on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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