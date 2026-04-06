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Memorial Honors Fallen Heroes in Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace

A memorial commemorating 76 security personnel slain in a 2010 Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh was inaugurated, marking the region's progress towards peace. The memorial, near the site of the ambush, honors those who sacrificed their lives, including both security forces and civilians, in the battle against insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:45 IST
Memorial Honors Fallen Heroes in Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace
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  • India

Chhattisgarh marked a significant step towards peace on Monday with the inauguration of a memorial to honor 76 security personnel who perished in a Maoist attack in 2010. Located near the CRPF camp in Gadgadmeta village, the memorial pays tribute to those killed in the notorious Tadmetla ambush.

The attack, one of the deadliest on Indian security forces, claimed lives of 76 personnel, including 75 CRPF members and a police constable. In memory of their sacrifice, officials and director generals gathered to commemorate their bravery.

The memorial stands as a symbol of the region's long struggle with Left-Wing Extremism and marks the recent declaration of Chhattisgarh as free from armed Maoist insurgency. Officials emphasized continued development, inspired by the sacrifices of these martyrs, as efforts to maintain peace persist.

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