Bridging Borders: China's New E-commerce Policy Amidst EU Concerns

On Monday, China unveiled new guidance aimed at aligning its e-commerce sector with international standards, following a visit from European lawmakers who raised concerns about unsafe imports and limited market access. The initiative seeks to harmonize domestic growth with international collaboration.

This policy also introduces pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce initiatives, fostering partnerships and ensuring global product accessibility. It highlights China's intent to expand its market while addressing EU apprehensions over illegal products and competitive fairness within the e-commerce landscape.

Despite the constructive policy shift, Chen Bo from the National University of Singapore suggests a full resolution to existing China-EU e-commerce disputes remains challenging, although a temporary deal might evolve into a wider agreement. The Chinese government's commitment reflects global e-commerce priorities shared by other developed economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)