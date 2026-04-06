Plastics Declared Essential Amidst Supply Crisis
The Indian Plastics Federation urges the government to declare plastics an essential commodity due to polymer supply and price disruptions. Rising raw material costs and logistical challenges are affecting the industry, particularly MSMEs, while plastics remain vital for sectors like healthcare and packaging.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing turmoil in West Asia, the Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) has called for plastics to be declared an essential commodity. The appeal comes in response to severe disruptions in polymer availability and soaring costs, which have climbed by 50-70%.
The crisis, predominantly impacting MSMEs in the plastics value chain, has highlighted the importance of plastics across sectors such as food, healthcare, and infrastructure. IPF President Amit Kumar Agarwal cited the need for structural measures to prevent cost and supply complications from hampering operations.
IPF applauded governmental efforts to reduce polymer duties and urged further action, including extended duty exemptions. Both Agarwal and IPF Honorary Secretary Saurabh Garodia emphasized the necessity for adaptable supply chain strategies to navigate the crisis, stressing collaboration among stakeholders to mitigate risk and foster resilience.
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