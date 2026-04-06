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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi on West Asia Conflict

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses PM Modi and the Indian government of neglecting Indian interests amid the escalating West Asia conflict. She highlights concerns about economic ties with the US and criticizes domestic policies affecting Indian farmers and rising fuel prices during an election campaign address in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi on West Asia Conflict
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leading figure in the Congress party, launched a stern critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict, which she claims endangers the safety of millions of Indians. Speaking at a campaign event in Kerala, Gandhi Vadra argued that the government has left Indians vulnerable with the lack of sufficient protections in the increasingly volatile region.

In a pointed speech, she charged the Modi administration with conceding too much control to the United States over India's energy decisions and entering trade agreements that negatively impact Indian farmers by favoring large American operations. She described rising fuel prices as another symptom of this skewed prioritization.

Her address came shortly after PM Modi denounced the Congress for allegedly straining diplomatic relations with West Asian countries for political gain. Modi assured in a rally that the welfare of Indians, particularly those in the Middle East, remains his paramount concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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