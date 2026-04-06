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Assuring Supply: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against Fuel and Gas Shortage Rumors

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Director assures the state has adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, and diesel, dismissing shortage rumors. The state has increased daily LPG supply, implemented OTP-based delivery for gas cylinders, and seized over 4,400 cylinders to prevent illegal diversion, ensuring uninterrupted supply to consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST
Assuring Supply: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against Fuel and Gas Shortage Rumors
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Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Director, Nupur Ajay Kumar, reassured the public on Monday about the sufficient availability of LPG, petrol, and diesel in the state, dismissing any shortage rumors as baseless.

Efforts are in place to ensure seamless supply, with coordination across departments. A significant measure includes increasing daily LPG supply from 4,000 to 4,100 tonnes. Consumers can conveniently book gas cylinders via multiple platforms, including mobile apps and missed calls. OTP-based delivery is now operational up to 90 percent to prevent illegal diversions, with more than 4,400 cylinders seized since March 1.

The officials emphasize avoiding panic booking, with booking restricted to once every 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural regions. Adequate petrol and diesel stocks are available at standard prices, reinforcing the message to trust official channels for accurate supply information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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