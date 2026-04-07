End of Cash Payments: FASTag Dominates National Highways

The road transport and highways ministry has announced that from April 10, cash payments at toll plazas on national highways will be discontinued. This initiative aims to streamline traffic flow and make highway travel more efficient for commuters.

A senior NHAI official stated that FASTag would become the primary mode of toll collection, with UPI available as a backup option. However, those using UPI will face a 1.25 times surcharge.

NHAI has already reached 50 lakh FASTag annual pass subscribers, reflecting its popularity. The official emphasized the effort to reduce long queues at tolls, with over 1,150 fee plazas across national highways and expressways in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)