Mumbai Launches Futuristic Driverless Pod Taxi Project
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a driverless Pod taxi project for last-mile connectivity between Kurla and BKC in Mumbai. This Automated Rapid Transit System, developed by MMRDA, aims to reduce congestion and travel time, using AI-based pods with links to major rail and metro stations.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the pioneering driverless Pod taxi project—a key Automated Rapid Transit System scheduled to enhance daily commuter connectivity between Kurla and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai's essential business district.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is orchestrating the project, which aims to seamlessly integrate the city's transport network, linking with metro routes and offering swift passage for up to six passengers at 40 kmph. This initiative promises to cut travel times significantly.
Designed on a public-private partnership model, the project imposes no financial burden on the state, while ensuring revenue for the MMRDA. Completion of the first phase is projected in 10 months, setting a precedent for similar ventures pending its success.
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