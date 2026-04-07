Mumbai Launches Futuristic Driverless Pod Taxi Project

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the pioneering driverless Pod taxi project—a key Automated Rapid Transit System scheduled to enhance daily commuter connectivity between Kurla and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai's essential business district.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is orchestrating the project, which aims to seamlessly integrate the city's transport network, linking with metro routes and offering swift passage for up to six passengers at 40 kmph. This initiative promises to cut travel times significantly.

Designed on a public-private partnership model, the project imposes no financial burden on the state, while ensuring revenue for the MMRDA. Completion of the first phase is projected in 10 months, setting a precedent for similar ventures pending its success.