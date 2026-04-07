Sugar Sector Faces Challenges Amid Global Trends

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra confirmed on Tuesday that there are no immediate plans to impose a ban on sugar exports, aiming to maintain stable domestic supplies.

Addressing industry demands for increasing the minimum selling price of sugar, Chopra indicated that the government is currently evaluating this proposal. Amidst global disturbances, sugar export prospects remain optimistic due to strong international prices despite challenges posed by the West Asian conflict.

A governmental panel is assessing the potential for maximizing ethanol production, possibly increasing ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20%. This initiative could effectively utilize the nation's surplus ethanol manufacturing capacity, significantly aiding in foreign exchange savings. Meanwhile, the wheat crop is promising, with possible relaxed procurement norms following recent rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)