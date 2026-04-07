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Air India Chief Campbell Wilson Resigns Amidst Turbulent Tenure

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has announced his resignation. A committee will be formed to find his successor. Wilson's tenure saw Air India's privatization and significant transformations amidst challenges, including a tragic crash in Ahmedabad, which increased scrutiny over safety norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:40 IST
Air India Chief Campbell Wilson Resigns Amidst Turbulent Tenure
Campbell Wilson
  • Country:
  • India

Air India, now owned by Tata Group, announced the resignation of its CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, after a tenure marked by drama and transformation. Wilson, who hails from New Zealand and has a long history with Singapore Airlines, has led Air India for four transformative years.

Despite having announced his intention to step down in 2024, Wilson will remain at Air India until a successor is found. His tenure has faced criticism, notably after the crash of Air India's flight in Ahmedabad, as well as alleged safety norm violations.

Under Wilson's leadership, Air India navigated post-COVID challenges, including supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions. Wilson highlighted the acquisition and merger of airlines while modernizing operations. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran praised Wilson's progress despite external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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