'AIADMK opened many colleges, including 11 in one year, DMK brought none,' claims AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
'AIADMK opened many colleges, including 11 in one year, DMK brought none,' claims AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.
Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Government's Inaction
CM Stalin promised to fill up 5.5 lakh vacancies, including 3.5 govt posts, gave job orders to only 94,000 persons: AIADMK chief Palaniswami.
'CM Stalin model govt is failure model govt,' says AIADMK chief K Palaniswami.
AIADMK upheld rule of law when in power, people lived safely, govt took stern prompt action on wrong-doers: Palaniswami in poll campaign.