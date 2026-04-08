Ireland Fuel Protesters Halt Cities, Demand More Government Aid

Protesters demanding increased governmental support to curb fuel costs impacted cities across Ireland by blocking main roads and motorways with trucks and tractors. The disruption began on Tuesday as convoys moved into cities, including Dublin, amid calls for more action beyond the €250 million relief package.

Fuel costs are affecting industries, with figures like Christopher Duffy, 46, voicing concerns that rising prices could shutter businesses within months. He and others want diesel prices capped. The government, however, remains firm, engaging only with official representative groups.

The ongoing protests caused significant public transport disruptions and traffic delays. Meanwhile, a ceasefire in the Iran conflict offers hope for falling prices, but demonstrators are resolved to persist without direct government negotiations, threatening longer disturbances if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)