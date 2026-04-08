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Envoy's Mission: Peace Prospects in Iran

Jean Arnault, personal envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has embarked on a regional mission in Iran for finding a peaceful resolution to the Iran war. The visit aims to gather Iranian insights and emphasize the importance of civilian protection and peaceful negotiations in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:24 IST
Envoy's Mission: Peace Prospects in Iran
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U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's envoy, Jean Arnault, has arrived in Iran to advance efforts towards a comprehensive peace settlement in the war-stricken region, according to a United Nations statement on Wednesday.

During his visit, Arnault will engage with Iranian officials to explore pathways to a peaceful resolution, reinforcing Guterres' dedication to conflict resolution and civilian protection. The envoy is expected to advocate for a diplomatic approach among regional leaders.

Though more details on Arnault's Middle Eastern tour remain undisclosed, his mission marks an important step in the U.N.'s efforts to mediate and manage regional conflict through dialogue and negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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