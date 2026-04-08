Vietnamese Giant Vingroup's $6.5 Billion Bet on Maharashtra's Future
Vietnam-based Vingroup has pledged an investment of USD 6.5 billion in Maharashtra, involving sectors like electric mobility, renewable energy, tourism, and entertainment. The agreement promises to enhance modern infrastructure and create 24,700 jobs, promoting green energy, urban development, and launching large-scale electric taxi services in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Vietnam's Vingroup is set to invest USD 6.5 billion in Maharashtra, focusing on electric mobility, renewable energy, and tourism.
The investment promises to boost modern infrastructure and green energy, creating nearly 24,700 jobs and promoting sustainable urban growth.
This initiative includes developing eco-friendly townships, electric taxis, a solar power project, and tourism infrastructure to enhance the state's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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