Luxury EV Demand Soars Amid West Asia Tensions

The recent conflict in West Asia has spurred demand for luxury electric vehicles, influenced by rising concerns over fuel prices among consumers, according to BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

BMW India has capitalized on this scenario, increasing its EV sales to 26% in Q1 2026, compared to 21% the previous year, with record sales growth of 17% year-on-year. Brar attributes the growth to new product launches and the geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil prices.

To meet the rising demand, BMW stored imported kits from Munich, reducing lead times, and swiftly adjusted its supply chain. As a result, BMW's EV sales grew by 83% in just the first quarter. Brar highlights a structural shift towards EVs as customers focus on sustainable alternatives amid uncertain fuel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)